Mark J. Wenick Sells 2,000 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,602.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMNB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.67.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

