Marriott International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,430 put options on the company. This is an increase of 141% compared to the typical volume of 2,665 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock opened at $227.30 on Thursday. Marriott International has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

