Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.16% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $123,613,000. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $5,628,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $15,292,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 244.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VAC opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.89. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

