Marshall H. Bridges Sells 4,138 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $221,383.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HNI Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $55.40.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of HNI

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HNI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HNI

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.