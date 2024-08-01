Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $296.12

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.12 ($3.81) and traded as high as GBX 355.09 ($4.57). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.48), with a volume of 522,466 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 296.12. The company has a market cap of £876.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,971.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

