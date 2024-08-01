Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.4 %
MLM opened at $593.35 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $555.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.45. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.91.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.