Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Martin Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Martin Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.05 million, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.21. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

