MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,646,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.37% of MasterBrand worth $199,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,497,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,943,000 after buying an additional 707,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,797,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 338,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 963,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 912,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $18.05 on Thursday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $638.10 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

