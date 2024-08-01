Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.79.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

