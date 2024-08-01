Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Materion by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Materion by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.19. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.84 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Materion’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Insider Activity at Materion

In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.