Matthew J. Mckay Buys 2,500 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LKQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

