Mattr (MAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mattr (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Mattr to post earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.
Mattr Stock Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
