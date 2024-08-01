Maurice J. Duca Sells 200 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.52, for a total value of $46,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $221.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $274.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.87 and a 200 day moving average of $232.18.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. AppFolio’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

