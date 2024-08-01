Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 159.45% and a negative net margin of 126.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIGI Free Report ) by 232.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

