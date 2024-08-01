Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 159.45% and a negative net margin of 126.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Infrastructure Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.