McBride (LON:MCB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.88

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.88 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 133.50 ($1.72). McBride shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.71), with a volume of 36,260 shares traded.

McBride Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.88. The firm has a market cap of £230.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,322.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at McBride

In other news, insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 34,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £39,503.67 ($50,815.11). Corporate insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

