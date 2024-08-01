McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $275.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.64.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $265.40 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

