MDA Space (MDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect MDA Space to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$209.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.35 million. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.71%.

TSE:MDA opened at C$13.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.14. MDA Space has a one year low of C$8.05 and a one year high of C$15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.28.

In related news, Director Brendan Paddick acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,016,600.00. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MDA Space from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on MDA Space and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

