MDU Resources Group (MDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDU shares. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

