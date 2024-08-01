Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.91. 1,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Medallion Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

Medallion Bank Company Profile

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

