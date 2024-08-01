MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Stock Price Down 7%

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 1,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

