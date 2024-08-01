Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.14.

Get Medpace alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MEDP

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP opened at $382.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.76. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating 1,300 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Medpace by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.