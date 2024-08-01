Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after buying an additional 1,769,985 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

