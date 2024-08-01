Mercer International (MERC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $553.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MERC opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $509.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.75%.

MERC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

