Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.10, but opened at $50.00. Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 24,859 shares traded.

The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Merchants Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.