Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Insider Martin James Glanfield Purchases 119,223 Shares

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) insider Martin James Glanfield bought 119,223 shares of Mercia Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £41,728.05 ($53,676.42).

Mercia Asset Management Stock Performance

Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.45) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mercia Asset Management PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 36 ($0.46).

Mercia Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.35. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

