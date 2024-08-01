MeridianLink (MLNK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect MeridianLink to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $77.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MeridianLink to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MeridianLink Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

