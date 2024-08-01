Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) and DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Head to Head Survey

Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) and DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meta Data and DriveItAway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Meta Data alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.4% of Meta Data shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meta Data shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Meta Data has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DriveItAway has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Data and DriveItAway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Data N/A N/A N/A DriveItAway -59.80% N/A -65.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meta Data and DriveItAway’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Data $32.43 million 10.50 $694.49 million N/A N/A DriveItAway $2.19 million 3.12 $320,000.00 N/A N/A

Meta Data has higher revenue and earnings than DriveItAway.

Summary

Meta Data beats DriveItAway on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Data

(Get Free Report)

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates K-12 after-school education platform that focuses on young children mathematics training services and FasTrack English services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services. It also provides technical services, including simulation teaching modules, 3D teaching modules, virtual reality modules, etc. for smart education business operation service providers, as well as digital services; project completion inspection services; and customer acceptance services. The company was formerly known as OneSmart International Education Group Limited and changed its name to Meta Data Limited in April 2022. Meta Data Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

About DriveItAway

(Get Free Report)

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.