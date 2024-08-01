Metallus (MTUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.80 million. Metallus had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Metallus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Metallus Trading Up 3.0 %
Metallus stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63. Metallus has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $24.31.
Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.
