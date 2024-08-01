Metallus (MTUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.80 million. Metallus had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Metallus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Metallus stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63. Metallus has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,673. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Metallus news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 28,907 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $696,369.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,660.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,944,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,443 shares of company stock worth $1,882,777 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

