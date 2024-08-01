Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.55

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$73.55 and traded as high as C$82.44. Metro shares last traded at C$82.22, with a volume of 255,461 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRU shares. TD Securities raised shares of Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.86.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRU
Metro Price Performance
Metro Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.
About Metro
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- About the Markup Calculator
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.