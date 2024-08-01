Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.55

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$73.55 and traded as high as C$82.44. Metro shares last traded at C$82.22, with a volume of 255,461 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRU shares. TD Securities raised shares of Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.86.

Get Metro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRU

Metro Price Performance

Metro Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.