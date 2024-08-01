MFA Financial (MFA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -1,749.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

