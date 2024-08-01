Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 222,476 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,463,892.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 4.62. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 8.66.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

