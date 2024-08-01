Michael Rosehill Purchases 750,000 Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Rosehill bought 750,000 shares of Everyman Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £397,500 ($511,319.78).

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

EMAN opened at GBX 52.96 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.12, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £48.29 million, a PE ratio of -1,766.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.36. Everyman Media Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 69 ($0.89).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

