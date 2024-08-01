Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the software giant will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

MSFT stock opened at $418.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $440.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,987,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $281,035,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $35,920,047,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,571,070 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,160,020,000 after acquiring an additional 842,884 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $9,625,201,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,505,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,591,126,000 after purchasing an additional 277,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

