Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Keener Financial Planning LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.33.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $418.35 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

