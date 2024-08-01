MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

