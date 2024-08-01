Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 203,216 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

