Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $112.19

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.19 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 123.20 ($1.58). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.56), with a volume of 7,115,043 shares changing hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 145 ($1.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.
In other Mitie Group news, insider Chet Patel bought 28,781 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £32,810.34 ($42,205.22). Also, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 349,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £408,506.67 ($525,478.09). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,517 shares of company stock worth $3,604,371. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
