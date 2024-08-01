Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.37

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 1628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Mitie Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Mitie Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1343 per share. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
