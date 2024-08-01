Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $16.25. 12,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 750% from the average session volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

