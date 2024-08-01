Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MBLY. Barclays cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Mobileye Global to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a PEG ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.07. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 6.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

