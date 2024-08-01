Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Up 9.8% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $109.57 and last traded at $108.59. 172,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 929,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.92.

The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 18.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.81.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.