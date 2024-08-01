ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

ModivCare Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $324.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $684.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.