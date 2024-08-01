Mogo (MOGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mogo stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Mogo has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

