Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $376.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $374.25.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow 5,340 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $3,876,528. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $341.27 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.90 and its 200 day moving average is $352.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.