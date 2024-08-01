Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

