Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL) vs. Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Critical Comparison

Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL – Get Free Report) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Montague International and Draganfly’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montague International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Draganfly $6.28 million 1.37 -$17.49 million ($0.31) -0.56

Montague International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Draganfly.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montague International N/A N/A N/A Draganfly -292.78% -497.78% -188.05%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Montague International and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Montague International has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Draganfly has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Montague International and Draganfly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montague International 0 0 0 0 N/A Draganfly 0 0 2 0 3.00

Draganfly has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 471.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Draganfly beats Montague International on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montague International

(Get Free Report)

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. The company also provides securities brokerage/dealership services; owns and operates a gold mining project; and designs, manufactures, and installs modular oil refining plants. In addition, it engages in real estate development business, as well as owns and operates entertainment centers, such as clubs. Montague International Holding Ltd. was formerly known as High Tech Crime Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Montague International Holding Ltd. in July 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Montague International Holding Ltd. is a former subsidiary of LIGATT Security International, Inc.

About Draganfly

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection. It also operates a ?health/telehealth platform that is a set of ?technologies ?that remotely detects various biometrics, such as heart rate, oxygen saturation, and blood ?pressure. In addition, the company provides ?sanitary spraying services to indoor and outdoor public ?gathering spaces, ?including sport stadiums and ?fields; and custom engineering, training, consulting, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial ?inspections, and mapping and surveying ?markets. Draganfly Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

