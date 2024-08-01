Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Montauk Renewables has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Montauk Renewables Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.58 million, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Montauk Renewables Company Profile
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
