Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley Direct Lending to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MSDL opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSDL

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.