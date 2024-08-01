Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley Direct Lending to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSDL opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

