Morgan Stanley Increases Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $72.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $773,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.